Recap: Oxford Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 268.75% year over year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $265,762,000 rose by 65.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $233,070,000.

Guidance

Oxford Industries Raises FY21 Sales Guidance To $1.015B-$1.05B, Sees FY21 EPS $4.85-$5.15

Oxford Industries Raises FY21 Sales Guidance To $1.015B-$1.05B, Sees FY21 EPS $4.85-$5.15

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144911

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $98.40

52-week low: $37.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.99%

Company Overview

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products under the brand name called Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets and distributes upscale collections of women's and girl's dresses, sportswear and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.