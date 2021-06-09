Recap: Lakeland Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 46.73% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $34,092,000 decreased by 25.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,890,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lakeland Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.lakeland.com/us/investor-relations

Price Action

52-week high: $47.95

Company's 52-week low was at $14.76

Price action over last quarter: down 3.29%

Company Profile

Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use / disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits, and firefighting and heat protective apparel. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. The company derives a majority of revenue from the USA.