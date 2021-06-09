A Preview Of Chewy's Earnings

On Thursday, June 10, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Chewy have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.03 on revenue of $2.13 billion. In the same quarter last year, Chewy reported a loss per share of $0.12 on revenue of $1.62 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 75.0%. Sales would be have grown 31.4% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.16 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 1.96 B 1.72 B 1.69 B 1.53 B Revenue Actual 2.04 B 1.78 B 1.70 B 1.62 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chewy is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.