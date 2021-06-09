Preview: Beyond Air's Earnings

On Thursday, June 10, Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Beyond Air will report a loss of $0.31 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand. In the same quarter last year, Beyond Air reported a loss per share of $0.36 on revenue of $197.35 thousand.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 13.89%. Sales would be up 57.08% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.3 -0.31 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.3 -0.40 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 270.00 K 120.00 K 210.00 K 300.00 K Revenue Actual 148.79 K 349.61 K 229.16 K 197.35 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Air were trading at $5.23 as of June 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Beyond Air is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.