A Preview Of FuelCell Energy's Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for FuelCell Energy's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting FuelCell Energy will report a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.86 million. In the same quarter last year, FuelCell Energy reported a loss per share of $0.07 on sales of $18.88 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 28.57%. Revenue would be down 0.11% from the same quarter last year. FuelCell Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 22.11 M 17.05 M 16.05 M 15.55 M Revenue Actual 14.88 M 17.00 M 18.73 M 18.88 M

Stock Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy were trading at $12.14 as of June 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 370.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FuelCell Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.