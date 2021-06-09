A Preview Of Dave & Buster's Enter's Earnings

On Thursday, June 10, Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Dave & Buster's Enter is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Enter's loss per share to be near $0.19 on sales of $256.59 million. Dave & Buster's Enter's loss in the same period a year ago was $1.01 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $159.81 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 81.19%. Sales would be up 60.56% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -1.25 -1.11 -1.39 -0.78 EPS Actual -1.19 -0.99 -1.24 -1.01 Revenue Estimate 101.74 M 109.36 M 80.93 M 176.77 M Revenue Actual 116.82 M 109.05 M 50.83 M 159.81 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter were trading at $46.34 as of June 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 218.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dave & Buster's Enter is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.