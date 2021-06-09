 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 4:35am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1% to $41.02 in after-hours trading.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also issued guidance for the current quarter. Calavo Growers shares fell 3.2% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.9% to $48.67 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) raised its guidance for FY21. The company said it now expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $9.15 to $9.45 per share and net sales rising in high-single to low double-digit range year over year. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.1% to close at $281.00 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post a quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares gained 1% to $303.15 in after-hours trading, following a 7% surge in the regular session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

