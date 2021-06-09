5 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1% to $41.02 in after-hours trading.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also issued guidance for the current quarter. Calavo Growers shares fell 3.2% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.9% to $48.67 in after-hours trading.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) raised its guidance for FY21. The company said it now expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $9.15 to $9.45 per share and net sales rising in high-single to low double-digit range year over year. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.1% to close at $281.00 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post a quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares gained 1% to $303.15 in after-hours trading, following a 7% surge in the regular session on Tuesday.
