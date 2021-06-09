 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $20.92 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.59 million.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF.B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $768.81 million.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $75.06 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $968.28 million.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $93.39 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $33.89 million.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $196.52 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $233.07 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $755.94 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.32 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.

 

Related Articles (CPB + BF)

Earnings Outlook for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock
Earnings Preview: Campbell Soup
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2021
7 Kentucky Derby Horses This Year With Stock Market Ties
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com