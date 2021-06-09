Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $20.92 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.59 million.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF.B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $768.81 million.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $75.06 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $968.28 million.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $93.39 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $33.89 million.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $196.52 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $233.07 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $755.94 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.32 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.