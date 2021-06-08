The Long Game Of Sales — Put That Coffee Down

This podcast is brought to you by Surge Transportation. Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com

The road to becoming a successful salesperson is long and grueling, but with the right attitude and some tools in your toolbox, you can make it.

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle discuss why business and sales success don't happen overnight. It is all about grinding it out and learning the lessons of how to grow along the way.

They look into how to sell during these times of insane capacity crunches and why paying premium rates does not guarantee premium service.

They welcome Jared Flinn, co-founder of BulkLoads.com, to share how he's grown his company over time and what it has taken to make Bulk Loads a leader in the agriculture and bulk freight sectors.



