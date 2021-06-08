The #1 Way To Make Weekly Returns When The Market Goes Up, Down Or Sideways

Although a lot of investors are taking the buy-and-hold approach during this volatile time.

But there is a far better way to trade the market over the long term, especially if your goal is to make consistent daily or weekly returns. And it doesn’t require you to predict or gamble on which way the market will move next.

It’s a bullish strategy that involves finding a high short interest trade that is about to have a short squeeze and result in an explosive move higher.

Just like the conventional way of investing where you buy low and sell high, but with one difference: the sequence of the buy and sell transactions.

While the buy transaction precedes the sell transactions in standard investing, with short selling, we sell first and buy second. We sell high and then buy low.

For example, a lot of traders were shorting AMD back in 2018. AMD hit a record-high short position of 198.2 million shares.

So as the stock moved higher, the people who shorted the stock were forced to buy to cover the shares they had shorted. This resulted in the stock moving higher.

For example, you can choose to short a stock at $10. You would need to borrow shares from another account (100 shares for example) and then sell those shares at the current price of $10 per share ($10 x 100 shares). You would then receive $1,000 and wait for the stock to move down. Let’s say the stock moves down to $8. You would then “buy to cover” which would cost you $800 and leave you with a $200 profit.

Unfortunately, when you short a stock, you have unlimited risk. If the stock moves up, you have to buy back the stock at a higher price.

For example, if you short a stock for $10 and sell 100 shares, you would receive $1,000 at first. Then if the stock goes up to $15, you would need to “buy to cover” which would end up costing you $1,500, resulting in a $500 loss.

This scenario occurred recently when traders bet against Tesla. As they shorted the stock, it moved from $250.18 to $547.41 in 3 months.

This is why what I look for is a high short interest trade that’s had high earnings and starts to move up dramatically, or even gaps up.

To identify such opportunities I use tools such as www.shortsqueeze.com or www.finviz.com which is free. I then look for stocks over $10 with high short interest above 15%.

I also make sure that 20% of the available stock is shorted.

In terms of the average volume, I choose over 500,000 because I want a liquid stock so I can get in and out of the position easily. Plus, the stock has to be optionable too.

Once you insert your search criteria in tools such as www.finviz.com, a list of different stocks will come up that matches your search criteria.

As you go through the search results, look for a stock that is likely to move much higher. You want to see earnings per share increasing this year and next.

Since earnings growth drives the stock price higher if earnings per share are increasing it’s an indication that the traders shorting the stock are likely wrong.

When they are wrong and the stock goes up, you get a very big short squeeze.

Focus on the stocks whose earnings per share (EPS) growth next year is over 20%. This should narrow down the list of stocks further.

As you go through the list, you also want to identify additional edges, such as the stock bouncing off a level of support, or that has a bullish charting pattern. This will narrow down the list even further.

For example, you might identify a stock that has a double bottom pattern, bouncing off a trend line and a high ending volume, indicating that those who wanted to sell the stock already sold it. This would be a clear indication that the stock has already hit its slow and its move down has ended.

Then, go to www.nasdaq.com to see how many people are shorting the stocks you’ve shortlisted. The higher the better. Then, you want the “days to cover” (also known as the “short ratio”) to be high. In other words, the number of days it would take to buy back the short stock to be high. In addition, look at the latest earnings which would need to be promising.

On www.fintel.io you can type in its search engine “short interest” and the name of the stock you are researching to check its short squeeze score. A number above 80 indicates a high probability of experiencing a short squeeze.

Lastly, use www.ivolatility.com and look at its implied volatility compared to its historical volatility.

If there isn’t a big difference between the implied volatility and historical volatility it’s also a good sign. You also want to check whether there’s any insider buying happening. In other words, whether someone from the company, such as the director, is buying shares. This too would be a very promising sign.

After conducting the research outlined above, and identifying a stock to trade using the high short interest strategy, simply login to your brokerage account and bring up the stock.

Look for an Option that expires 90 to 120 days or more from now (to benefit from little time decay) and look for a Delta above 0.5 for a high probability that the Option finishes in the money.

Image Sourced from Pixabay