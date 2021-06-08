Earnings Preview for KLX Energy Services Hldgs

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 09. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for KLX Energy Services Hldgs's Q1 earnings.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on KLX Energy Services Hldgs management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.32 on revenue of $95.10 million. In the same quarter last year, KLX Energy Services Hldgs announced EPS of $0.87 on revenue of $83.00 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 166.67%. Sales would be up 14.58% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -3.14 -0.33 -2.55 -1.27 EPS Actual -3.29 -3.15 -2.46 -0.87 Revenue Estimate 78.95 M 65.30 M 78.90 M 76.50 M Revenue Actual 86.80 M 70.90 M 36.20 M 83.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs have declined 7.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. KLX Energy Services Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.