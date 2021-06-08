Earnings Preview for GameStop

GameStop (NYSE:GME) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

GameStop's per-share loss will be near $0.83 on sales of $1.16 billion, according to Wall Street analysts. GameStop reported a per-share loss of $1.61 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.02 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 48.45% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.61% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the GameStop's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.35 -0.85 -1.13 -0.46 EPS Actual 1.34 -0.53 -1.40 -1.61 Revenue Estimate 2.21 B 1.09 B 1.02 B 1.09 B Revenue Actual 2.12 B 1.00 B 942.00 M 1.02 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6031.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GameStop is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.