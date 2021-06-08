5 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion before the opening bell. Thor shares gained 1.8% to $119.20 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MRVL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Marvell shares gained 4.3% to $50.34 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares rose 0.1% to $44.39 in after-hours trading.

