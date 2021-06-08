5 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion before the opening bell. Thor shares gained 1.8% to $119.20 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Marvell shares gained 4.3% to $50.34 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares rose 0.1% to $44.39 in after-hours trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales guidance for FY21. Stitch Fix shares jumped 16.2% to $67.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares rose 0.2% to $215.61 in after-hours trading.
