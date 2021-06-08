Earnings Scheduled For June 8, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• iHuman (NYSE:IH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.69 million.
• Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $530.38 million.
• Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $320.65 million.
• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.02 million.
• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $140.39 million.
• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.44 million.
• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.70 million.
• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $267.07 million.
• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.
• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
