Earnings Scheduled For June 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• iHuman (NYSE:IH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.69 million.

• Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $530.38 million.

• Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $320.65 million.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.02 million.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $140.39 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.44 million.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.70 million.

• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $267.07 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.