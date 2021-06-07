Stitch Fix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.45% over the past year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $535,589,000 rose by 44.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $510,540,000.

Guidance

Stitch Fix Sees Q4 Adj. EBITDA $15M-$20M, Net Sales $540M-$550M vs $534M Estimate; FY21 Adj. BBITDA $25M-$30M, Sales $2.07B-$2.08B vs $2.04B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4hqj866x

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $113.76

Company's 52-week low was at $21.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.01%

Company Description

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags, and sells merchandise across various range of price points.