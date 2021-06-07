 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Remains Supported By Lockdown Easing Announcements
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 07, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Remains Supported By Lockdown Easing Announcements

GBP/USD Current price: 1.4180

  • UK’s Prime Minister spokesman reaffirmed the kingdom is on its way to ease lockdown.
  • The UK will publish on Tuesday the May BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, previously at 39.6%.
  • GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, could re-test the year’s high at 1.4250.

The GBPUSD pair trades around 1.4180 as the US session comes to an end, holding on to most of its intraday gains. The pair advanced on the broad dollar’s weakness witnessed during US trading hours, the echoes of the poor US employment report published last Friday. As for the pound, it found support in comments from the UK’s Prime Minister spokesman, who said that nothing in current data would prevent easing the lockdown. Also, the UK health secretary said: "the majority of people in hospitals with COVID appear to be those" who haven't been fully vaccinated.

The UK did not publish macroeconomic figures, but early on Tuesday will release the May BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, previously at 39.6%.

GBP/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD pair keeps seesawing within familiar levels, although at the upper end of its latest range, trading not far from this year´s high at 1.4250. In the near-term, the risk is skewed to the upside, as in the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators recovered into positive ground. The bullish potential, however, seems limited as moving averages lack directional strength while technical indicators offer modest bullish slopes.

Support levels: 1.4110 1.4070 1.4020

Resistance levels: 1.4200 1.4250 1.4290

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

Image Sourced from Pixabay

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: euro FXStreetEarnings News Eurozone Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com