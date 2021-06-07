Recap: Coupa Software Q1 Earnings

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 65.00% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $166,929,000 up by 40.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $152,620,000.

Guidance

Coupa Software Sees FY22 Adj. EPS $(0.20)-$(0.14) vs $(0.25) Estimate, Sales $681M-$684M vs $673.6M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 07, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upnit8ev

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $377.04

52-week low: $204.38

Price action over last quarter: down 8.54%

Company Overview

Coupa Software is a cloud-based, business spending management platform that provides companies with more control and visibility into how they spend money. Since it was founded in 2006, Coupa has connected buyers with suppliers and helped buyers save money by improving procurement, expense management, invoice processing, and payments. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and went public in October 2016.