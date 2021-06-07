CSX Moves Leadership To New Roles

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) is shuffling its leadership roster, the company announced Monday.

Kevin Boone is now executive vice president of sales and marketing, after having served mostly recently as chief financial officer at CSX.

Mark Wallace, who has been serving as executive vice president of sales and marketing, will transition to an executive vice president role that will focus on special projects and support CSX President and CEO Jim Foote.

Wallace is continuing to undergo cancer treatments but "remains committed to helping deliver on the company's strategic growth initiatives," CSX said.

Sean Pelkey will serve as vice president and acting chief financial officer.

"These appointments demonstrate the depth of CSX's leadership and place us in a position of strength. Kevin's proven track record of implementing and executing successful strategic initiatives will provide strong direction to CSX's sales and marketing team as we focus on capturing sustainable and profitable growth," Foote said in a release. "Sean's broad experience at CSX, as well as his deep knowledge of our industry, will continue to strengthen our financial performance and shareholder value."

Boone began his tenure at CSX in September 2017 as a vice president overseeing investor relations. He then became vice president of marketing and strategy, which involved overseeing the research and data analysis for advancing growth strategies. He has over 18 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and accounting, with a focus on the transportation and industrial sectors. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Florida and a master's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead CSX's growth initiatives and build upon the strong foundation Mark has established," Boone said. "CSX has never been in a better position to drive growth as we leverage industry-leading service and deliver new innovative solutions to our customers."

Pelkey has been with CSX since 2005, serving most recently as vice president for finance and treasury. He has over 16 years of experience in finance and capital management, and he previously served as assistant vice president for capital markets and investor relations. Pelkey has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in sociology from Boston University.

