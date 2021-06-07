The Week May Be Starting Slowly But Do Not Let That Mislead You

The celebration of Memorial Day in the U.S. caused the slower start, but the rest of the week will bring us plenty of news, updates, and earnings reports from companies like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) and Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK). This week will also bring us news from the EV and the IPO worlds, as well as the 2021 Bitcoin conference, one of the biggest cryptocurrency events this year. Before we move to the day-to-day highlights, if you are a small business owner, do not miss today's deadline to apply for the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program funding.

Tuesday

This week's earnings reports will be led by Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK), and that is due before the market opens. It will be followed by HP's and Zoom's earnings reports, after the bell. SoFi Technologies (NYSE: SOFI) is a fintech startup IPO joining the trading world after its SPAC merger on Friday.

Wednesday

Before the market opens on Wednesday, we are expecting the earnings reports from Advance Auto Parts and Lands' End Inc (NASDAQ: LE). The reports will keep coming after the bell as well, so we are keen to see how NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP), Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), and PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) did in the previous period. Wednesday is also the day when we are expecting the Beige Book, which will give us the latest analysis of the economic conditions in the U.S. as the COVID-19 restrictions reduce.

Thursday

Thursday is expected to be the busiest of the week, when we expect earnings reports from Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR), Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN), Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO), Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), as well as Slack Technologies.

Thursday is a big day for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) also. After reporting the record profits and earnings, highly affected by the company's revenues from graphic cards for crypto mining, the shareholders will vote on a 4-for-1 stock split. That will increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, and if approved, each shareholder will receive an additional dividend of three additional shares.

Thursday will be also interesting in the automotive world. Kia will start taking reservations for its new EV6 crossover, while Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), the Chinese automaker, will hold a general meeting so it can increase the diversity of its board.

This day will also be dominated by cryptocurrencies, as the 2021 Bitcoin conference, taking place in Miami, will kick-off.

Friday

The week's end is reserved for the earnings report from Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT), and that is expected before the opening bell. During the rest of Friday, we will focus on the latest unemployment rates and data.

