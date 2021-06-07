Jiayin Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 133.33% year over year to $0.07, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $52,360,000 up by 18.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $54,840,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 07, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q2ib8c3j

Price Action

52-week high: $30.00

Company's 52-week low was at $2.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.26%

Company Description

Jiayin Group Inc is an online individual finance marketplace in China. It connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company is focused on the online individual finance segment which facilitates mid-to long-term loans. It generates revenues from fees charged for its services in matching investors and borrowers and for other services that the firm provides over the term of a loan. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.