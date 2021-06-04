DHL's $8 Billion Road Map Toward Sustainability — WTT
On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about DHL's sustainability road map; the first-ever fully automated IoT platform for fleet management; an automated booking hub that cuts out the middleman; and shipping odd-size freight like kayaks, home goods and more.
They're joined by special guests Sam Agyemang, co-founder, HaulerHub; Jim Monkmeyer, president, transportation, DHL Supply Chain North America; Tom Curee, SVP, strategy and innovation, Kingsgate Logistics; and Mark Thomas, vice president, Ridecell.
