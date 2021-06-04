OneRail Expands Final-Mile Delivery Network With 1 Million Additional Drivers

OneRail has expanded its final-mile delivery offerings to include an additional 1 million couriers as part of its Logistics Partner Network.

OneRail coordinates rate shopping and the execution of shipments across all final-mile shipping modes, completely automating dispatch and tracking. The latest expansion means there are now 7.5 million drivers across 220 delivery networks available as part of the Logistics Partner Network. This includes popular carriers like Frayt, Hailify, Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Skipcart, Epic1, Dropoff, DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), Alvy Delivers and OTL Logistics.

The OneRail Logistics Partner Network is a managed marketplace for shippers and courier businesses. It allows shippers of all types, including retail, product distributors and health care networks, to instantaneously expand their final-mile capabilities. The network consists of sedans, cargo vans and box trucks.

"We learned quickly that bringing your ‘A game' is the only way to survive," said Devin Thomas, an Epic1 courier. "We did just that and subsequently have expanded into three markets. This really couldn't have been done without the vertical and horizontal transparency that OneRail brings to the table for logistics partners."

OneRail offers a software-as-a-service platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and smart-matching technology to prioritize shipper requirements to match delivery jobs to the best-fit, most dependable and highest-performing courier in the network.

Related:

"Increasing our delivery network by 1 million in such a short period of time allows us to provide additional quality options to fulfill our shippers' delivery tasks," said Matt Schultz, OneRail vice president of logistics partners.

In January, Orlando, Florida-based OneRail announced a $6.7 million late seed round of funding led by Chicago Ventures and Bullpen Capital. Others involved included existing investors Las Olas Venture Capital and Alpine Meridian Ventures and new investors Triphammer Ventures (Alumni Ventures Group) and CreativeCo Capital.

Toward the end of 2020, OneRail reached a partnership agreement with project44 to combine OneRail's delivery-based orchestration and fulfillment platform with project44's Advanced Visibility Platform into a Unified Control Tower, offering shippers a single source of truth for both inbound and outbound logistics, the companies said.

It also signed a deal with American Tire Distributors (ATD) earlier in 2020. That deal allowed ATD to leverage OneRail's cloud-based platform to connect tire orders from the point of sale, e-commerce or enterprise resource planning system to its delivery network in real-time, quickly identifying a delivery driver.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business

Bringg's collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce

Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer

Image Sourced from Pixabay