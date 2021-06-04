Stitch Fix's Earnings Outlook

On Monday, June 07, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Stitch Fix EPS loss is expected to be around $0.27, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $510.54 million. Stitch Fix reported a per-share loss of $0.33 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $371.73 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.18% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 37.34% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.20 -0.16 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.20 0.09 -0.44 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 512.22 M 481.17 M 414.31 M 406.66 M Revenue Actual 504.09 M 490.42 M 443.41 M 371.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 124.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stitch Fix is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.