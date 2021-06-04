 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 6:11am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade ahead of the key jobs report for May. US jobs report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 650,000 in May following April's increase of 266,000. The unemployment rate is likely to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48 points to 34,519.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures declined 2.75 points at 4,188.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 6.25 points to 13,523.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,326,410 with around 596,430 deaths. India reported a total of at least 28,574,350 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 16,803,470 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $71.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $69.11 a barrel. US crude oil inventories dropped 5.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said Thursday. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.4% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% while German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. The IHS Markit Eurozone construction PMI rose to 50.3 in May from 50.1 in April. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI climbed to 64.2 in May, while new car registrations surged to 156,737 units in May. French construction PMI increased to 51.1 in May from 49.8 in the earlier month, while German construction PMI slipped to 44.5 from 46.2.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.21%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.17%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.3%. The Reserve Bank of India held its benchmark repo rate at 4% during its latest meeting. Household spending in Japan climbed 13% from a year ago in April.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $40 to $48..

Asana shares rose 8.8% to $40.01 in pre-market trading.

 

Breaking News

  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) swung to a profit in the first quarter, while sales also exceeded market estimates.
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong guidance for FY21.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning to launch a new line of iPad Pro with wireless charging in 2022 and a redesigned iPad mini — a first in six years — later this year, Bloomberg reported.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ASAN)

Apple Said To Be Working On New iPad Pro With Wireless Charging
Apple's MagSafe Chargers Could Interfere With Cardiac Implants, Warns American Heart Association
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Google Ramps Up Android Privacy Features Following Apple: FT
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com