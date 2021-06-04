5 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom shares fell 0.2% to $464.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $121.39 million before the opening bell. Hooker Furniture shares gained 2.1% to $38.25 in after-hours trading.

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) swung to a profit in the first quarter, while sales also exceeded market estimates. Slack shares fell 0.6% to $43.40 in the after-hours trading session.

