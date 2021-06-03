 Skip to main content

Recap: Slack Technologies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
Shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 500.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $273,357,000 up by 35.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $267,140,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Slack Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.57

Company's 52-week low was at $24.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.89%

Company Description

Slack Technologies operates Slack, a software-as-a-service platform that brings together people, applications, and data. The platform is appropriate for all business types, from small and medium-size businesses to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2009 as a game developer but later changed its focus and released its internally developed toolset, Slack, in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.

 

