Recap: Cooper Companies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 123.84% over the past year to $3.38, which beat the estimate of $3.09.

Revenue of $719,500,000 rose by 37.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $690,390,000.

Outlook

Cooper Companies Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $13.20-$13.40 vs $13.04 Est., Sees FY21 Sales $2.855B-$2.885B vs $2.83B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e2gtn94m

Technicals

52-week high: $415.96

52-week low: $268.92

Price action over last quarter: down 1.05%

Company Description

Cooper Companies operates two units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Accounting for approximately 75% of total sales, CooperVision is the the second- largest player in the oligopolistic contact lens market. Over 50% of CooperVision's sales are in international territories. The second unit, CooperSurgical, develops and manufactures diagnostic and surgical products for gynecologists and obstetricians, including the Paragard IUD, which Cooper acquired from Teva in 2017.