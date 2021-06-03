Recap: Five Below Q1 Earnings
Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 196.70% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.65.
Revenue of $597,823,000 up by 197.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $551,140,000.
Guidance
Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.01 and $1.13.
Q2 revenue expected between $640,000,000 and $660,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jun 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VNtDm5VB
Technicals
52-week high: $205.28
Company's 52-week low was at $96.61
Price action over last quarter: down 0.14%
Company Profile
Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,020 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2020. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced at or below $6. The assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, particularly leisure (such as sporting goods, toys, and electronics; 47% of fiscal 2020 sales), fashion and home (for example, beauty products and accessories, home goods, and storage solutions; 36% of fiscal 2020 sales), and party and snack (including seasonal goods, candy, and beverages; 17% of fiscal 2020 sales). The chain had stores in 38 states as of the end of fiscal 2020.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings