 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Elastic Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Share:

Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

What Happened: Elastic reported a quarterly earnings loss of 8 cents, which beat the estimate for a loss of 16 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $177.6 million, which beat the estimate of $158.91 million. 

“Data volumes keep increasing as companies become more digital and move to the cloud, and our customers are seeing that the ability to search, observe, and protect this ever-increasing amount of data is critical to their success. We believe this continued demand puts us on the path to becoming a $1 billion plus revenue company in fiscal year 2023," said Shay Banon, CEO of Elastic. 

Related Link: Elastic Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Analyst Assessment: Numerous analysts maintained ratings and adjusted price targets following the earnings report. 

  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Elastic with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $200 to $180.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained Elastic with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $155.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Elastic with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $183 to $194.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Elastic with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $175 to $180.
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Elastic with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $161 to $175.

Price Action: Elastic has traded as high as $176.49 and as low as $78 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 10.20% in premarket trading at $130.

Latest Ratings for ESTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ESTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESTC)

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021
Earnings Preview: Elastic
Elastic's Osquery Host Management Integration Now Addresses Cyber Threats
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blair Abernethy David HynesEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVBMizuhoUpgrades231.0
AIRCMizuhoUpgrades53.0
CNSTCowen & Co.Downgrades
EQRMizuhoDowngrades86.0
OMizuhoUpgrades77.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com