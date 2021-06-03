5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1.8% to close at $135.93 on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings forecast. PVH shares gained 0.6% to $110.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.2% to $321.55 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and added $500 million to its buyback program. The company also said it projects Q1 earnings of $0.89 to $0.97 per share on sales of $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. NetApp shares fell 0.2% to $76.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $6.42 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares gained 0.1% to $474.38 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga