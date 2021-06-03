5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1.8% to close at $135.93 on Wednesday.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings forecast. PVH shares gained 0.6% to $110.02 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings forecast. PVH shares gained 0.6% to $110.02 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.2% to $321.55 in after-hours trading.

