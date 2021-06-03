Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $135.09 million.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.00 million.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $323.91 million.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $829.27 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSE:DOO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $566.27 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.85 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.90 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $551.14 million.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $42.78 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $61.95 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $230.40 million.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $169.96 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $436.27 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.03 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $291.46 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $263.33 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.42 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $690.39 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.