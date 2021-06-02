Sportsman's Warehouse: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2700.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $326,992,000 rose by 32.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $252,230,000.

Guidance

Sportsman's Warehouse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.46

Company's 52-week low was at $10.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.12%

Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.