Recap: NetApp Q4 Earnings

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.68% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $1,555,000,000 higher by 10.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6z99qbvs

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $80.66

52-week low: $39.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.43%

Company Profile

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.