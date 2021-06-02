 Skip to main content

Progenity to Close Genetic Test Services, Shifts Focus to Therapeutics

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
  • Women's health diagnostic firm, Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG), will close its genetics laboratory as part of a strategic transformation that emphasizes its drug delivery technologies and therapeutics.
  • Closing the lab and other "operational improvements" will allow the company to reduce annual the capital required for operations by approximately 70%, from more than $180 million to about $50 million in 2022.
  • Progenity will focus primarily on its research and development pipeline and will stop offering its Preparent Carrier Test, Innatal Prenatal Screen, Riscover Hereditary Cancer Test, and Resura Prenatal Test.
  • The strategic transformation is expected to be finished over the next two months and will include a 56% reduction of its total workforce, trimming 374 employees from its staff.
  • The change is also expected to result in annualized cost savings of about $130 million in costs.
  • After accounting for the costs of the change, the company's capital requirements are expected to be about $4 million to $5 million per month.
  • Progenity's affiliate laboratory, Avero Diagnostics, has projected revenues for 2021 of $35 million to $40 million, and the company said it is "evaluating strategic opportunities" for Avero to generate capital.
  • On a conference call to discuss the change, Progenity CFO Eric d'Esparbes said the firm was withdrawing its full-year 2021 guidance.
  • Progenity will still develop its Preecludia preeclampsia rule-out test, Drug Delivery System platform, and Oral Biopharmaceutical Delivery System, along with gastrointestinal-targeted therapeutics and monoclonal biotherapeutics.
  • It will also continue developing PIL Dx, its ingestible lab-in-a-capsule technology, as well as its single-molecule detection platform.
  • Price Action: PROG shares are down 17.5% at $2.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

 

