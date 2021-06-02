Pyxis Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 16.67% over the past year to ($0.07), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $5,242,000 declined by 20.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,860,000.

Outlook

Pyxis Tankers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pyxistankers.com%2F&eventid=3201198&sessionid=1&key=4BE2EC8DC18160716E9453CD23DAC04C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $4.60

Company's 52-week low was at $0.71

Price action over last quarter: down 21.83%

Company Overview

Pyxis Tankers Inc is an international maritime transportation company that focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet that comprises double-hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.