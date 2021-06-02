 Skip to main content

Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 267.03% over the past year to $3.34, which beat the estimate of $3.08.

Revenue of $3,330,000,000 rose by 23.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,280,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $10,400,000,000 and $10,600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.advanceautoparts.com%2F&eventid=3079286&sessionid=1&key=175EA6FEAEB618DAA92BDE7A403DF9D5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $210.18

52-week low: $130.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.13%

Company Description

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 4,976 stores as of the end of 2020, in addition to servicing 1,277 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 57% of its 2020 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.

 

