Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 4:00am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.86 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.29 million.

• L Brands (NYSE:LB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $239.87 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $280.29 million.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $707.59 million.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.57 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $164.31 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $111.81 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $158.91 million.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $361.36 million.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $157.74 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $50.60 million.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $491.32 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $93.02 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $252.23 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

