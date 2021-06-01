Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; ISM Manufacturing PMI Rises to 61.2 In May

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.28% to 34,625.27 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 13,717.52. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.06% to 4,206.76.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), up 20%, and SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM), up 13%.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell 1.1%.

Top Headline

The ISM manufacturing PMI climbed to 61.2 in May from 60.7 in April. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 60.9.

Equities Trading UP

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares shot up 59% to $5.64 fter the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi.

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) got a boost, shooting 40% to $3.1011 after climbing 12%on Friday.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares were also up, gaining 31% to $3.3558.

Equities Trading DOWN

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares tumbled 21% to $12.01 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.

Shares of eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) were down 18% to $3.35 after jumping around 53%on Friday.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) was down, falling 14% to $11.86 after jumping 45% on Friday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.8% to $68.18, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,908.70.

Silver traded up 1.1% Tuesday to $28.33 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.6530.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.5% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.5%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 1%, French CAC 40 rose 0.8% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 1.2%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone increased to 2% in May from 1.6% in April, while manufacturing PMI rose to 63.1 in May from a preliminary level of 62.8.

UK manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 65.6 in May versus a preliminary reading of 66.1, while German manufacturing PMI rose to 64.4 in May from a preliminary reading of 64. The IHS Markit French manufacturing PMI increased to 59.4 in May from 58.9 in April, while Spanish manufacturing PMI climbed to 59.4 in May versus 57.7 in the earlier month.

Economics

The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 62.1 in May from a preliminary reading of 61.5 and versus 60.5 in April.

US construction spending rose 0.2% for April.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 34.5 in May from April's reading of 37.3.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

