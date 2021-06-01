Recap: Kirkland's Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 109.30% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $123,569,000 higher by 59.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $128,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/41294

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.45

Company's 52-week low was at $1.04

Price action over last quarter: down 11.93%

Company Profile

Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.