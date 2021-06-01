Recap: Cloudera Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) rose 26.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 140.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $224,283,000 up by 6.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $218,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $19.35

Company's 52-week low was at $9.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%

Company Description

Cloudera Inc is an enterprise data cloud company. It sells software subscriptions and public cloud services for the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) solution-set and software subscriptions for its traditional on-premises data platforms. Subscriptions include software access rights and technical support. It also provides professional services for the implementation and use of software subscriptions, machine learning expertise and consultation, training and education services. Its offerings are based predominantly on open source software, utilizing data stored natively in public cloud object stores as well as in various open source data stores. It licenses its products under a open source licensing model based on the Apache Software License (ASL) and the Affero General Public License (AGPL).