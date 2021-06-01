 Skip to main content

Costamare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.81% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $126,725,000 up by 4.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,770,000.

Guidance

Costamare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Costamare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $11.39

52-week low: $4.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.50%

Company Profile

Costamare Inc is an owner of containerships in Monaco. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Cosco Ningbo, Cosco Yantian, Vantage, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe, and among others. Costamare provides services to ocean carriers that demand a high standard of safety and reliability. It generates its revenues from time charters.

 

