Recap: Quotient Q4 Earnings

Shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.81% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $9,638,000 up by 10.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Quotient sees FY22 total sales of Alba $35.5M-$36.5M.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.quotientbd.com/media/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.77

52-week low: $3.41

Price action over last quarter: down 15.79%

Company Overview

Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the business of provision of tests with an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company develops and commercializes Mosaiq automation platform. Its product portfolio includes Red cell reagents, Antisera, Specialty products, Specialty kits etc. The firm operates in Edinburgh, Scotland, Eysins, Switzerland and Newton, Pennsylvania. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.