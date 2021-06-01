 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Quotient Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.81% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $9,638,000 up by 10.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Quotient sees FY22 total sales of Alba $35.5M-$36.5M.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.quotientbd.com/media/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.77

52-week low: $3.41

Price action over last quarter: down 15.79%

Company Overview

Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the business of provision of tests with an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company develops and commercializes Mosaiq automation platform. Its product portfolio includes Red cell reagents, Antisera, Specialty products, Specialty kits etc. The firm operates in Edinburgh, Scotland, Eysins, Switzerland and Newton, Pennsylvania. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (QTNT)

Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com