Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.82 million.

• Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $122.88 million.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $124.77 million.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.75 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.01 million.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $190.84 million.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $906.03 million.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $73.24 million.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.10 million.

• Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.39 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $554.33 million.

• CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.61 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $88.01 million.