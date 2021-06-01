 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 4:20am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.82 million.

• Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $122.88 million.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $124.77 million.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.75 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.01 million.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $190.84 million.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $906.03 million.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $73.24 million.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.10 million.

• Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.39 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $554.33 million.

• CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.61 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $88.01 million.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + APPS)

Ambarella, Lumentum, ON Semiconductor Forge AIoT Device Partnership
Analyst Ratings for Digital Turbine
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com