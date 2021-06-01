This Week's Earnings Storyline

Although this week is starting quietly with the U.S. celebrating Memorial Day, there will still be plenty of noise with earnings reports from Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), Express, and Slack (WORK). Also, one of the biggest cryptocurrency events of the year, the 2021 Bitcoin conference, will also take place this week, along with a few news from the EV and the IPO world.

Tuesday

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) will kick off the week before market open. It will be followed by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) after the bell. Online fintech startup SoFi Technologies (NYSE: SOFI) will go public following a SPAC merger on Friday.

Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts Inc and Lands' End Inc (NASDAQ: LE) will report before the market opens while Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR), NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP), PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), and Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) will all report after the bell.

Thursday

On surely what is to be the busiest of the week, Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH), Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR), The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC), and Slack Technologies.

After reporting record earnings and booking $155 million in revenue from crypto mining cards last Thursday, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s shareholders will vote on a 4-for-1 stock split to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock. If approved, each NVIDIA stockholder will receive a dividend of three additional shares of common stock for every share held on June 21st, which will be distributed after the close on July 19th as trading on the new basis is expected to begin on July 20th.

There will also be some news on the automotive front as the Chinese automaker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) will also hold a general meeting as the company looks to increase the diversity on its board whereas Kia Corporation will begin taking reservations for its EV6 crossover vehicle.

Cryptocurrencies will also be among the headlines as the 2021 Bitcoin conference kicks off in Miami. The event will run through Saturday, with even Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey scheduled to present.

Friday

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) before the opening bell. As for economic data, we're in for the latest unemployment rate as we leave the month of May behind.

Other Economic Data

Investors will be hit with a wave of economic data including ADP employment, as well as non-farm payrolls and the Beige Book which will provide the latest analysis on U.S. economic conditions as the COVID-19 clouds continue clearing away.

