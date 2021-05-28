 Skip to main content

Recap: Caleres Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 146.15% over the past year to $0.60, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $638,636,000 higher by 60.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $573,100,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.50 and $0.55.

Q2 revenue expected between $625,000,000 and $650,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2F&eventid=3081215&sessionid=1&key=597F22040C723528315432C7C5817068&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.72

Company's 52-week low was at $5.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.82%

Company Description

Caleres Inc is a footwear retailer in the United States. The company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, as well as the design, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for women and men. It offers products under Naturalizer, Dr. Scholl's, LifeStride, Ryka, and Franco Sarto brands. It operates approx 1,221 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy, primarily under the Famous Footwear, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Blowfish Malibu, Fergie Footwear, and Allen Edmonds names.

 

