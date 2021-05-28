 Skip to main content

Recap: Big Lots Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 107.94% year over year to $2.62, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $1,626,000,000 up by 13.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.00 and $1.15.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/big/mediaframe/45048/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $72.27

Company's 52-week low was at $32.11

Price action over last quarter: down 1.57%

Company Profile

Big Lots Inc is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one-third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.

 

