Hibbett Sports: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1512.90% year over year to $5.00, which beat the estimate of $2.77.

Revenue of $506,861,000 rose by 87.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $412,920,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.50 and $9.00.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s6mws9uu

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.81

52-week low: $18.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.89%

Company Profile

Hibbett Sports Inc is a United States-based company that is mainly engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan, Costa, and others. The company consists of three kinds of stores: Hibbett Sports, the company's primary retail format stores, accounting for the majority of the company's total stores, City Gear, and Sports Additions, smaller-format stores primarily offering athletic footwear with a fashion-based style.